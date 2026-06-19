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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 19, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at HOUSTON -126 Cleveland +104
at ATHLETICS OFF LA Angels OFF
Boston -125 at SEATTLE +103

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -141 San Francisco +116
at ATLANTA -134 Milwaukee +110
at PHILADELPHIA -184 N.Y Mets +149
Pittsburgh -211 at COLORADO +170

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -193 Cincinnati +156
Toronto -126 at CHICAGO CUBS +104
at TEXAS -142 San Diego +117
at TAMPA BAY OFF Washington OFF
at ARIZONA -135 Minnesota +111
at LA DODGERS -257 Baltimore +205

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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