MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at HOUSTON -126 Cleveland +104…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Cleveland
|+104
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|Boston
|-125
|at SEATTLE
|+103
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-141
|San Francisco
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+110
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-184
|N.Y Mets
|+149
|Pittsburgh
|-211
|at COLORADO
|+170
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-193
|Cincinnati
|+156
|Toronto
|-126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+104
|at TEXAS
|-142
|San Diego
|+117
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|Minnesota
|+111
|at LA DODGERS
|-257
|Baltimore
|+205
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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