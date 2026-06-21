Spain star Lamine Yamal scores 10 minutes into his first start at the World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamine Yamal needed just 10 minutes of his first start at a World Cup to get his…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamine Yamal needed just 10 minutes of his first start at a World Cup to get his first goal on soccer’s biggest stage.

The 18-year-old forward slid in at the far post to touch home a low cross and put Spain 1-0 up against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on Sunday.

Yamal missed the end of Barcelona’s season with a hamstring injury and was used as a second-half substitute when Spain was held to a surprise 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in its opening match.

The question of whether Yamal would start the next game was the biggest talking point ahead of the Saudi Arabia match and coach Luis de la Fuente gave Spain fans what they wanted. That move quickly paid off with Yamal’s early strike.

The teenager is already considered one the world’s top players and helped Spain win the European Championship in 2024 despite being just 16 years old when the tournament started.

He is tipped to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the sport’s biggest star.

On Sunday, Yamal raced away in celebration before dropping to his knees, praying and kissing the turf at Atlanta Stadium.

His goal was the first of a flurry of first-half goals from Spain, one of the pre-tournament favorites.

Mikel Oyarzabal, who was criticized for not touching the ball at all in the first 30 minutes of Spain’s draw with Cape Verde, not only provided the assist for Yamal, but scored two more goals — in the 21st and 24th.

Spain’s lead was so dominant by halftime that Yamal and Oyarzabal were both taken off before the start of the second half.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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