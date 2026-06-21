Spain leans on Yamal against Saudi Arabia and other World Cup Day 11 highlights, in photos

Spain and teenage star Lamine Yamal face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta in the marquee World Cup matchup Sunday. Day 11…

Spain and teenage star Lamine Yamal face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta in the marquee World Cup matchup Sunday. Day 11 at the World Cup will also see Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium take on Iran in Inglewood, California, Uruguay against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Florida, and New Zealand versus Egypt in Vancouver. All eight teams seek their first win of the tournament.

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