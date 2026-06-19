Raúl Rangel uses ‘pure reaction’ to make save that moves Mexico into knockout stage of World Cup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — With Mexico a few minutes away from securing a spot in the knockout stage of the…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — With Mexico a few minutes away from securing a spot in the knockout stage of the World Cup it’s hosting with the U.S. and Canada, goalkeeper Raúl “Tala” Rangel extended his right arm and positioned his hand perfectly to keep the ball from crossing the line, denying South Korea an equalizer.

The 87th-minute save by the goalkeeper, who is from the Guadalajara region and plays for local club Chivas, sealed a 1-0 win and a first-place finish for Mexico in Group A. El Tri became the first team to advance from the group stage.

“It was very quick, it was pure reaction,” Rangel said. “I couldn’t really tell you what I saw, because I remember the moment of impact with my teammate and me having the ball. But I think I was really focused, I came through when team needed me, and I’m happy about that.”

The 26-year-old Rangel came up big twice in the decisive play.

He stopped Yang Hyun-jun’s attempt with his extended arm immediately after he saved a close-range header by Cho Gue-sung. The ball ricocheted up as Rangel collided with a teammate going to the ground, but he was able to block Yang’s strike on the rebound.

Rangel was called up for the World Cup after an injury earlier this year to Luis Ángel Malagón, Mexico’s expected starter in goal.

Coach Javier Aguirre said he felt confident about having Rangel in goal at the World Cup.

“He showed me a lot of determination ever since we called him up for the first time,” Aguirre said. “He played very well for his team this season.”

Rangel’s Chivas plays at Estadio Akron, Guadalajara’s World Cup host venue. Luis Romo, who scored Mexico’s goal on Thursday, also plays for the club that traditionally only fields players from Mexico.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.