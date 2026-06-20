Raphinha has a hamstring injury and will undergo treatment, Brazil says

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Brazil forward Raphinha will undergo treatment on a hamstring injury with the hope of him returning…

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Brazil forward Raphinha will undergo treatment on a hamstring injury with the hope of him returning to the World Cup, the country’s national team said Saturday.

Raphinha left late in the first half of the team’s win over Haiti on Friday night in Philadelphia after receiving medical attention. The Brazilian soccer confederation said afterward that the 29-year-old felt something in his right hamstring and would undergo further tests.

Those tests confirmed an injury but not one that led him to be ruled out of the tournament, like defender Wesley was prior to Brazil’s opener against Morocco. Raphinha is set to go through an intensive treatment protocol with the aim of resuming normal activities in a short period of time, the confederation said.

Brazil, which is unbeaten in two games so far, plays Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida, in each team’s group play finale.

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