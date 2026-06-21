Phillies take on the Mets after Harper hit for the cycle

New York Mets (34-42, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-35, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

New York Mets (34-42, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-35, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (3-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.01 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -202, Mets +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the New York Mets after Bryce Harper hit for the cycle against the Mets on Saturday.

Philadelphia is 41-35 overall and 22-19 at home. The Phillies are 24-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 34-42 record overall and a 16-24 record in road games. The Mets are 26-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Marsh has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 14 for 40 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has seven doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .301 for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 16 for 42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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