Oklahoma 4, Georgia 3

|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Phelps 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walk cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jackson c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Johnson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lujo cf/rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LaChance c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arcamone ph-cf/rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Willits ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Ishikawa lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gambill dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynn 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brock lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harris rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tockey 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Branch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Shaughnessy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oriach ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
E_Aoki. 2B_Walk (9), Tockey (5), Wynn (14). HR_Willits (7), Brock (13), Jackson (32), Ishikawa (3), Hudson (22). RBI_LaChance (65), Willits 2 (51), Brock (54), Jackson (87), Ishikawa (21), Hudson (51).
|Georgia
|000
|110
|010
|—
|3
|Oklahoma
|300
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aoki L
|8
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland S
|1
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X.Mercurius W
|7
|1/3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|9
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