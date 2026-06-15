Oklahoma 4, Georgia 3

Georgia Oklahoma ab r h bi ab r h bi Phelps 3b 5 0 1 0 Walk cf 4 1…

Georgia Oklahoma ab r h bi ab r h bi Phelps 3b 5 0 1 0 Walk cf 4 1 2 0 Jackson c 5 1 1 1 C.Johnson 3b 3 1 0 0 Lujo cf/rf 4 0 1 0 LaChance c 4 0 1 1 Arcamone ph-cf/rf 1 0 0 0 Willits ss 4 1 3 2 Ishikawa lf 3 1 2 1 Gambill dh 4 0 0 0 Wynn 2b 4 0 1 0 Brock lf 3 1 1 1 Harris rf 3 0 0 0 Branch ss 2 0 0 0 Tockey 1b 3 0 1 0 Branch 2b 3 0 0 0 O’Shaughnessy dh 3 0 0 0 Black rf 2 0 0 0 Oriach ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Hudson 1b 4 1 2 1 Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 8 4

E_Aoki. 2B_Walk (9), Tockey (5), Wynn (14). HR_Willits (7), Brock (13), Jackson (32), Ishikawa (3), Hudson (22). RBI_LaChance (65), Willits 2 (51), Brock (54), Jackson (87), Ishikawa (21), Hudson (51).

Georgia 000 110 010 — 3 Oklahoma 300 100 00x — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

Georgia Aoki L 8 8 4 4 0 6

Oklahoma Cleveland S 1 2/3 2 0 0 1 2 X.Mercurius W 7 1/3 6 3 3 2 9

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