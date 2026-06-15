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Oklahoma 4, Georgia 3

The Associated Press

June 15, 2026, 10:17 PM

Georgia Oklahoma
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Phelps 3b 5 0 1 0 Walk cf 4 1 2 0
Jackson c 5 1 1 1 C.Johnson 3b 3 1 0 0
Lujo cf/rf 4 0 1 0 LaChance c 4 0 1 1
Arcamone ph-cf/rf 1 0 0 0 Willits ss 4 1 3 2
Ishikawa lf 3 1 2 1 Gambill dh 4 0 0 0
Wynn 2b 4 0 1 0 Brock lf 3 1 1 1
Harris rf 3 0 0 0
Branch ss 2 0 0 0 Tockey 1b 3 0 1 0
Branch 2b 3 0 0 0
O’Shaughnessy dh 3 0 0 0
Black rf 2 0 0 0
Oriach ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Hudson 1b 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 8 4

E_Aoki. 2B_Walk (9), Tockey (5), Wynn (14). HR_Willits (7), Brock (13), Jackson (32), Ishikawa (3), Hudson (22). RBI_LaChance (65), Willits 2 (51), Brock (54), Jackson (87), Ishikawa (21), Hudson (51).

Georgia 000 110 010 3
Oklahoma 300 100 00x 4
IP H R ER BB SO
Georgia
Aoki L 8 8 4 4 0 6
Oklahoma
Cleveland S 1 2/3 2 0 0 1 2
X.Mercurius W 7 1/3 6 3 3 2 9

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