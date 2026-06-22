Oklahoma 13, North Carolina 2

Oklahoma North Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Walk cf 5 1 1 0 Schaffner ss 5…

Oklahoma North Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Walk cf 5 1 1 0 Schaffner ss 5 1 2 0 C.Johnson 3b 4 1 1 0 Hull cf 3 0 2 1 LaChance c 5 0 0 1 Gallaher 2b 4 0 1 1 Willits ss 4 2 3 2 Paulsen 1b 4 0 1 0 Gambill lf 5 1 0 0 Nicholson 3b 4 0 0 0 Brock dh 3 2 2 1 Hynek c 4 0 0 0 Harris rf 5 2 2 1 French rf 4 0 2 0 Tockey 1b 5 2 2 1 Kellis V dh 4 0 1 0 Branch 2b 4 2 3 6 Maginnis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Howe lf 2 0 0 0 Nunez ph/lf-p 1 1 1 0 Totals 40 13 14 12 Totals 36 2 10 2

E_Nicholson, Johnson. 2B_Willits (20). HR_Tockey (9), Branch (4). RBI_Hull (87), Gallaher (64), LaChance (69), Willits 2 (55), Brock (55), Harris (31), Tockey (23), Branch 6 (29).

Oklahoma 021 312 040 — 13 North Carolina 001 000 100 — 2

IP H R ER BB SO

Oklahoma Cleveland 1 1 0 0 0 3 L.Mercurius W 5 2/3 4 1 1 0 5 Wesloski 2 1/3 5 1 1 1 3

North Carolina Percival 1 0 0 0 0 0 McDuffie 0 2/3 1 3 3 3 1 Boaz 2 3 2 0 1 2 Rose L 2 2/3 6 3 3 0 5 Chmielewski 0 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 Padgett 1 1 3 3 2 0 Matthijs 1 1 1 1 1 3

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