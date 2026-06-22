Oklahoma 13, North Carolina 2

|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Walk cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schaffner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Johnson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hull cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|LaChance c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gallaher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Willits ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Paulsen 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gambill lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nicholson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brock dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hynek c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|French rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tockey 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kellis V dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Branch 2b
|4
|2
|3
|6
|
|Maginnis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nunez ph/lf-p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|12
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|
E_Nicholson, Johnson. 2B_Willits (20). HR_Tockey (9), Branch (4). RBI_Hull (87), Gallaher (64), LaChance (69), Willits 2 (55), Brock (55), Harris (31), Tockey (23), Branch 6 (29).
|Oklahoma
|021
|312
|040
|—
|13
|North Carolina
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L.Mercurius W
|5
|2/3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Wesloski
|2
|1/3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Percival
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McDuffie
|0
|2/3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Boaz
|2
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Rose L
|2
|2/3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Chmielewski
|0
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Padgett
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Matthijs
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
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