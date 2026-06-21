Neto’s go-ahead HR in 9th inning, Guzman’s tying shot in 8th help Angels beat A’s 9-7

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto hit a two-run shot in the ninth inning that gave Los Angeles its…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Neto hit a two-run shot in the ninth inning that gave Los Angeles its first lead, Denzer Guzman added a three-run home run in the eighth, and the Angels beat the Athletics 9-7 on Sunday.

Donovan Walton also homered and had three RBIs while Nolan Schanuel and Jose Siri each added two hits to help the Angels win the series after being shut out on Saturday.

Nick Kurtz hit his 19th home run and Zac Gelof had a single and a double to extend his hit streak to 24 games for the A’s. Kurtz has 55 career homers, tied with Bob Johnson (1933-34) for the most in franchise history through the first two seasons of a career.

Five players drove in runs for the A’s, who took three of four games from LA. Joey Meneses had an RBI single in his Athletics debut after being called up from the minors before the game.

Chase Silseth (2-1) had two strikeouts and worked a scoreless eight for the win. Sam Bachman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season.

Guzman’s second home run in as many days, a three-run drive off Hogan Harris (3-1), tied the score at 7-7.

After Siri singled with one out in the ninth, Neto belted an 0-1 fastball that landed just beyond the fence in left field.

Angels’ starter Reid Detmers allowed five runs and walked four in six innings.

Gelof singled leading off the game, doubled in the fourth then reached on an error in the seventh before Kurtz’s home run. His hitting streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history since 1961.

A’s starter Jack Perkins had eight strikeouts in five innings and allowed four runs.

Up next

Angels: LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-2, 4.50 ERA) faces the Orioles Monday.

Athletics: RHP Aaron Civale ( 5-3, 4.91) pitches against the Giants Tuesday.

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