Miles sets WNBA rookie mark with 24 1st-half points on way 31 in Lynx’s win over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Miles set a WNBA rookie record with 24 first-half points on her way to a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Miles set a WNBA rookie record with 24 first-half points on her way to a career-high 31 and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 99-83 on Wednesday night.

Miles, the No. 2 overall pick, was 12 of 15 from the field.

Natasha Howard had 15 points and nine rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 14 points and Courtney Williams added 13 points and five assists for the Lynx (12-3), who have won 10 of their last 11. Nia Coffey had a career-high five steals.

Rae Burrell led the Sparks (7-8) with 19 points. Rookie Jihyun Park, who went into the game with six points this season, had 13. Dearica Hamby had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles star Kelsey Plum, who averages 25 points, did not play due to a leg injury.

Williams hit a mid-range jumper that gave Minnesota the lead for good and followed with a 3-pointer that made it 23-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Up next

Lynx: At Golden State on Friday.

Sparks: Host New York on Sunday.

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