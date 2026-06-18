Mexico and South Korea play for group lead and other World Cup Day 8 highlights, in photos

Every team at the World Cup has played once. Day 8 features four games spread across all three host countries.…

Every team at the World Cup has played once. Day 8 features four games spread across all three host countries. It starts with the Czech Republic playing South Africa in Atlanta, where the roof may be closed because of possible thunderstorms. Then there’s Switzerland against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Los Angeles, followed by Canada taking on Qatar in Vancouver. Thursday finishes with Mexico facing South Korea in Guadalajara.

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