Liam Hicks removed from Marlins’ lineup vs. Giants because of back tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins slugger Liam Hicks was scratched for their game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins slugger Liam Hicks was scratched for their game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday because of back tightness.

Hicks originally was scheduled to bat leadoff as the designated hitter. Instead, Esteury Ruiz replaced Hicks in the lineup, and Owen Caissie was moved from right field to DH.

The 27-year-old Hicks is having a breakout offensive season in his second year with Miami. He began Saturday with a team-leading 13 homers and 53 RBIs. Hicks has alternated among catcher, first base and designated hitter in 73 games.

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