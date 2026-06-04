Leclerc turned down rival bids to stay with Ferrari and confident of success at Monaco GP

MONACO (AP) — Charles Leclerc said he turned down offers from other Formula 1 teams before signing a new multiyear…

MONACO (AP) — Charles Leclerc said he turned down offers from other Formula 1 teams before signing a new multiyear deal with Ferrari, insisting it would mean more to win his first drivers’ title with the Scuderia than anyone else.

The fresh deal — announced ahead of his home Monaco Grand Prix taking place this weekend — extended the 28-year-old Leclerc’s association with the storied team that began a decade ago, initially in its academy.

Leclerc has yet to become champion after seven full seasons as an F1 driver so changing teams was an option in a bid to fulfill his dream, he told a news conference on Thursday — without saying who came in for him.

“There were, yes,” he said of rival bids that were on the table. “I’m not going to say who — they can say it if they want. For me, Ferrari was always the choice.”

Asked if he was given assurances by Ferrari about its future competitiveness, Leclerc said it was “part of all the discussions.”

“But winning in red for me has got a very unique feeling,” Leclerc added, “and something that I’ve dedicated all the years.

“We didn’t manage to achieve that yet, at least in a full season.”

Mercedes has dominated the start of the F1 season, winning the first five races — the last four victories going to Kimi Antonelli.

But Leclerc, who is third in the drivers’ standings, believes that could change around the iconic twisty circuit in Monaco.

“I mean, if there’s one track I will bet on on us, it’s probably Monaco,” said Leclerc, who won F1’s most famous race in 2024.

“However, I still believe that Mercedes have had a significant advantage since the beginning of the year. So I think they would be very, very strong.”

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