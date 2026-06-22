Las Vegas takes on New York after Young’s 21-point game

New York Liberty (11-6, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-4, 9-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (11-6, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-4, 9-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the New York Liberty after Jackie Young scored 21 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 92-73 victory over the Golden State Valkyries.

The Aces are 4-2 on their home court. Las Vegas scores 90.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Liberty are 5-2 in road games. New York is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

Las Vegas scores 90.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 83.5 New York gives up. New York has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The Aces and Liberty match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 25.7 points for the Aces. Young is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg), Chennedy Carter: out (illness), Janiah Barker: out (leg).

Liberty: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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