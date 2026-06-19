Lamine Yamal says he’s not fully fit and is unlikely to start in Spain’s second World Cup game

Lamine Yamal is not feeling 100% fit and is not likely to start for Spain in the match against Saudi…

Lamine Yamal is not feeling 100% fit and is not likely to start for Spain in the match against Saudi Arabia on Sunday at the World Cup.

Yamal came into the tournament nursing a left hamstring injury and was only a substitute in the team’s opener on Monday — a disappointing 0-0 draw against Cape Verde.

“I’m fine, I feel good, but it’s still too soon,” Yamal told Spanish network RTVE. “It’s unnecessary (to take risks). I’m going through an adaptation process, it’s not the time to play a full match yet. But I can play as many minutes as the coach wants.”

The 18-year-old Yamal came off the bench in the 71st minute against Cape Verde but was not able to spark La Roja to victory against the nation of about half-million people that was making its debut at soccer’s showcase event.

After facing Saudi Arabia on Sunday in Atlanta, Spain goes to Guadalajara to play Uruguay in the highlight match of Group H. The match may be decisive and having Yamal fully fit could be crucial for Spain.

Yamal said teammate Nico Williams, who also arrived nursing an injury, was ahead of him in the recovery process.

“Physically he’s even better than me,” Yamal said. “We’re not in a rush. We have a great team with top-level players and we have to go step by step.”

Yamal arrived at the World Cup as one of the tournament’s biggest stars despite his young age. He has been thriving with Barcelona and Spain’s national team for a while, having helped La Roja win the European Championship in 2024. He led Barcelona to the Spanish league title this past season.

His popularity in the United States has been evident at the World Cup. An advertisement with his image towers over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where Spain kicked off its campaign.

“I’m taking it naturally, it’s something I’m used to,” Yamal said about his popularity. “I know what I represent both outside of Spain and in Spain. I try to always give my best, that’s what the fans want. If you have your image on that building, it’s because you can do things on the field that people like, things that excite them when they see you play.”

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