Kamilla Cardoso shoots 13 for 13 and scores 30 in WNBA-record shooting night as Sky beat Fire 124-94

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso set a WNBA record by shooting 13 for 13 from the field, scoring a career-high…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso set a WNBA record by shooting 13 for 13 from the field, scoring a career-high 30 points to lead the Chicago Sky to a 124-94 victory over the expansion Portland Fire 124-94 on Friday night.

Cardoso had the most field goals without a miss in league history and also grabbed eight rebounds as Chicago (5-12) won back-to-back games for the first time since May 9-13.

The Sky also surpassed the franchise record for points in a game of 114, with Jacy Sheldon’s fourth-quarter layup breaking the mark.

Sydney Taylor added 29 points and has scored 20 or more four times this season, second among all rookies. Only Olivia Miles has more with seven.

Azura Stevens had 12 while Skylar Diggins and Courtney Vandersloot — who made her season debut after returning from injury — each scored 10.

The Sky jumped out to a 29-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed again. They shot 66% as a team and hit 15 of their 28 3s.

Bridget Carleton led Portland with 20 points, and Carla Leite had 18 for the Fire (8-10), who made nine 3-pointers.

Up next

Fire: Visit the Washington Mystics this Sunday.

Sky: Host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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