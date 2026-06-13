Jackson Suber takes Canadian Open and goes for first PGA Tour title

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Jackson Suber got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 4-under 66,…

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Jackson Suber got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 18th hole Saturday for a 4-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Bud Cauley going into the final round of a wide-open RBC Canadian Open.

It was the first 54-hole lead for Suber, whose best PGA Tour finish came three weeks ago at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson when he tied for fourth, seven shots out of the lead.

Bud Cauley hit his tee shot to inches on the rowdy par-3 14th hole, the start of three straight birdies that carried him to a 66, leaving him in position for his first PGA Tour title.

Missing from the mix was 36-hole leader Ben James, who plunged out of contention with a 78, and Brooks Koepka, who had to deal with a mysterious feeling in his left arm that made it difficult for him to grip the club most of the day.

“I’m struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can’t grip it,” Koepka said after salvaging a 72, leaving him seven shots behind. “My fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don’t know what the deal was but hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

He had treatment on the course and said he had never experienced anything like that.

James, meanwhile, watched a dream pro debut turn sour when he had five straight bogeys on the front nine, didn’t make a birdie until the 15th hole and went from first to a tie for 59th.

Wyndham Clark, who won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shot a 63 as the leaders were just getting started. He wound up in a four-way tie for third with Tommy Fleetwood (67), Brice Garnett (67) and Jesper Svensson, who had the lead until a three-putt double bogey on the 17th dropped him to a 68.

Billy Horschel, who has been in a slump all year, shot 64 and was another shot back.

Suber has birdied the two par 5s each of the three rounds.

“I’ve just hit good drives there and I feel like I’ve been in a good spot and iron play seems to be my strength,” Suber said.

Now the big test awaits in various ways. The forecast is for rain and wind. The leaderboard features 17 players within four shots of a leader who has never won on the PGA Tour.

“The conditions are going to be really rough and no matter my start, if I start with an eagle or a bogey, it’s going to be a tough day and it’s not going to be won on the first probably nine to 15 holes,” Suber said. “So just staying patient.”

Suber is coming off a Monday in which he qualified for the U.S. Open for only the second time. Cauley narrowly missed out on his qualifier, but at No. 68 in the world, he now has a chance to move into the top 60 after the Canadian Open and earn a spot at Shinnecock Hills next week.

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