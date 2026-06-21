Iran plays 10-man Belgium to 0-0 draw at World Cup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Alireza Beiranvand made seven saves while Iran and Belgium played to a 0-0 draw at the…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Alireza Beiranvand made seven saves while Iran and Belgium played to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup on Sunday, with Team Melli unable to break through after the Red Devils went down to 10 men in the second half.

Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy received a straight red card in the 66th minute when he miskicked a ball backward and then fouled Mehdi Taremi to prevent the Iran star from getting a clean breakaway scoring chance.

Iran couldn’t capitalize, and Belgium actually generated better scoring chances down the stretch — but both teams left with their second straight draw in group play.

Neither team will feel good about the result at SoFi Stadium.

During a tumultuous World Cup trip affected by travel restrictions and visa denials from the U.S., Iran will regret missing a golden opportunity to beat a European powerhouse sitting 10th in FIFA’s world rankings while playing before a loud, supportive crowd in the Los Angeles area.

Meanwhile, star-studded Belgium has yet to score in two matches at the World Cup, getting on the scoreboard only through an own goal in its opening draw with Egypt.

Belgium dominated possession in the first 60 minutes, but Iran had a handful of strong chances stopped by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who matched Beiranvand’s excellence.

Maxim De Cuyper was denied twice in the second half by Beiranvand, including a golden opportunity in the 86th minute.

Belgium dominated possession from the start, but repeatedly failed to get behind Iran’s defensive shell. Team Melli had the best scoring chances early, including a beautiful set piece for a goal by Taremi — who was ruled offside by video review.

Standout Belgian winger Jérémy Doku missed the match with an illness.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/FIFA-World-Cup

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