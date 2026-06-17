Indiana puts home win streak on the line against Atlanta

Atlanta Dream (9-4, 4-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-5, 5-2 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (9-4, 4-2 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-5, 5-2 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Fever take on Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are 5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 91.6 points and is shooting 45.4%.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference action is 4-2. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 87.1 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Indiana scores 91.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 80.7 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 87.1 points per game, 0.4 more than the 86.7 Indiana allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 83-71 in the last matchup on June 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is shooting 40.2% and averaging 20.4 points for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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