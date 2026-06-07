Hamilton leads Brewers against the Rockies following 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (39-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-41, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (39-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (24-41, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-6, 8.06 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -307, Rockies +245; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies after David Hamilton’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Colorado has a 12-18 record at home and a 24-41 record overall. The Rockies have a 13-30 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee is 18-10 in road games and 39-23 overall. The Brewers have gone 27-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 27 extra base hits (11 doubles and 16 home runs). Ezequiel Tovar is 8 for 39 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 10 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .265 batting average, 8.28 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brian Fitzpatrick: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Grant Anderson: day-to-day (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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