Guzman, Peraza and O’Hoppe deliver late in Angels’ 5-2 win over Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Denzer Guzman hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning Saturday night that…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Denzer Guzman hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning Saturday night that sent the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 victory over the Athletics.

Los Angeles tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Oswald Peraza and Logan O’Hoppe.

Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (4-3) struck out two in a scoreless seventh to earn the win and increase his hitless streak to 10 innings, with 19 strikeouts, over his last nine appearances.

Kirby Yates threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his 100th career save and second this season.

Josh Lowe sparked the go-ahead rally with a one-out single off left-hander Geoff Hartlieb (0-1) in the seventh. Lowe stole second and scored for a 3-2 lead when Guzman hit a hard grounder down the line that third baseman Max Muncy couldn’t get his glove on.

Angels right-hander Sam Bachman escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth when he struck out pinch-hitter Carlos Cortes with a 100 mph sinker and got Muncy to fly out.

Angels starter Reid Detmers gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking three. The left-hander increased his strikeout total to 112, third-most in the majors behind Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski (146) and Toronto right-hander Dylan Cease (128).

A’s starter Jack Perkins allowed two runs and four hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jonah Heim crushed a first-pitch fastball that Detmers left over the heart of the plate. Heim sent a 109 mph drive 445 feet over the left-center field wall for his seventh homer.

The Angels countered with two runs in the fourth, a rally that began with Nolan Schanuel’s walk and Jorge Soler’s single. Wade Meckler struck out, but Jo Adell ripped a two-run triple into the left-field corner for a 2-1 lead.

The A’s tied it in the sixth when Nick Kurtz singled, Lawrence Butler walked and Colby Thomas lined a two-out RBI single to left.

The A’s, already playing without injured shortstop Jacob Wilson and second baseman Zach Gelof, lost Tyler Soderstrom when the left fielder was pulled in the third inning because of left hip soreness.

Up next

Athletics RHP Aaron Civale (5-4, 4.88 ERA) opposes LHP Sam Aldegheri (2-3, 5.47) in Sunday’s series finale.

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