Guardians activate Chase DeLauter off the injured list

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter was activated off the injured list before Sunday’s series finale against the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter was activated off the injured list before Sunday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

The rookie was in the lineup at designated hitter and batted third.

DeLauter went on the IL on June 17 after he fractured a rib on his right side when he collided with the outfield wall during a June 13 game against the Detroit Tigers.

That was also the same game in which seven-time All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and outfielder Angel Martínez also suffered injuries.

The Guardians are 4-7 since Ramírez broke a bone in his left hand while fouling off a pitch. He had surgery on June 16 and is expected to miss six more weeks. Martínez (non-displaced left foot fracture) is also on the IL.

DeLauter is batting .263 with a .337 on-base percentage, seven homers and 34 RBIs in 66 games.

Outfielder Petey Halpin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for DeLauter.

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