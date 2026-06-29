George Springer and Blue Jays capitalize on Mets’ mistakes in 2-1 win to snap 6-game skid

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer capitalized on two miscues to circle the bases with a Little League homer, Trey Yesavage…

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer capitalized on two miscues to circle the bases with a Little League homer, Trey Yesavage pitched into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the bumbling New York Mets 2-1 on Monday night, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Francisco Lindor homered but the Mets lost for the ninth time in 10 games. They’ve dropped three of four since Andy Green took over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired last Friday.

Former Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette played in Toronto as a visitor for the first time after signing with the Mets last winter. The sellout crowd of 41,634 gave Bichette a standing ovation before his first at-bat.

Bichette went 0 for 4 as New York (35-50) fell 15 games under .500 for the first time since 2018. The most games under .500 for a team that reached the postseason was 16 by the 1914 Boston Braves at 12-28, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Yesavage (4-3) allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings to win for the first time in three starts. He walked none and struck out three.

Mason Fluharty got one out in the seventh, Tyler Rogers worked the eighth and Louis Varland finished for his 17th save in 17 chances.

Springer led off the bottom of the first with a line drive to left field that bounced past Juan Soto and rolled to the wall as Toronto’s designated hitter raced to third for a triple. Rookie center fielder A.J. Ewing came over to back up but bobbled the ball, allowing Springer to score without a play.

The Blue Jays added a second run in the fifth. Luis Urías hit a leadoff double, advanced on a groundout and scored on Myles Straw’s sacrifice fly.

Lindor cut the deficit in half with a leadoff homer in the seventh. It was his third home run of the season and first since coming off the injured list last Wednesday after missing two months with a calf strain.

Sean Manaea (1-3) permitted two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander is winless in four starts this season. He walked two and struck out four.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (4-5, 4.03 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-6, 4.36).

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