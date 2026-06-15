FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 Bonus, $25 Predictions Offer for Soccer, Baseball Games

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into an awesome Monday with a bunch of soccer and baseball games when you redeem the FanDuel promo code offer and take home a $350 bonus. Use this here for the $350 bonus for Monday’s games, or lock in $25 in bonuses with FanDuel Predicts (iOS here and Android here).







FanDuel Promo Code for $350 Bonus Monday

We put a lot of stock in finding the most flexible promotions to maximize our initial capital. For this World Cup slate, the current FanDuel welcome offer fits the bill perfectly. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of how to claim your edge:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

To take advantage of this exceptional offer, simply bet $5 a day for seven consecutive days, and you will receive $350 in bonus bets. You can back a heavy favorite like Uruguay, back Egypt in their clash with Belgium, or look for a longshot angle when New Zealand faces IR Iran. The beauty here is that the promo applies to ANY match on today’s board.

It goes without saying that flexibility is a bettor’s best friend. There are no restrictive odds limits for your first real-money wagers, meaning you can confidently fire on those heavy favorites or hunt for high-value underdogs. If you want even more action, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus. This is the ideal setup to kick-start your soccer betting portfolio during the biggest tournament in the world.

How to Use Your FanDuel Bonus Today

To find genuine value on the board, we need to analyze the odds for today’s entire World Cup slate. Look for the underlying value in the numbers below (all kickoff times are listed in Eastern Time):

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Spain vs. Cape Verde 12:00 PM -1500 / +1300 / +3500 O 2.5 (-325) / U 2.5 (+250) Belgium vs. Egypt 3:00 PM -165 / +290 / +490 O 2.5 (-102) / U 2.5 (-120) Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 6:00 PM +650 / +320 / -210 O 2.5 (+110) / U 2.5 (-134) IR Iran vs. New Zealand 9:00 PM -110 / +230 / +350 O 1.5 (-220) / U 1.5 (+176)

We’ve seen time and time again that targeting situational mismatches is where the smart money goes. While early-tournament player statistics and top-scorer data are currently unavailable as these teams just begin their campaigns, we can still isolate some high-probability angles. Backing Uruguay on the moneyline at -210 against Saudi Arabia is a solid foundational play; the South American squad boasts a massive 64.8% win probability heading into this matchup. If you prefer totals, we are seeing close to even money (-102) on the Over 2.5 goals in the Belgium vs. Egypt clash, which presents fantastic value for an offense with Belgium’s pedigree.

To break down the math on your potential payouts: a $5 wager on Belgium’s moneyline (-165) yields a total return of $8.03 if they get the job done. If you are hunting for a bit more plus-money value, a $5 ticket on the Over 2.5 (+110) in the Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay match would return $10.50 on a winning ticket. And remember, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus, giving you another avenue to build your stack alongside this primary offer.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this welcome bonus before the opening kick is a completely frictionless process. Best of all, there is no physical promo code needed to unlock the $350 in bonus bets. Just follow these quick steps to get started: