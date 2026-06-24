FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Predicts Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer to secure $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 FanDuel Predicts offer. Click here to start signing up.

First-time customers who sign up can bet $5 a day for seven consecutive days and get $350 in bonus bets to use throughout the tournament. With multiple matches on the schedule, including a massive slate of international action, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to wager on a wide variety of exciting matchups with FanDuel Sportsbook. Additionally, new users can grab a $25 prediction bonus with FanDuel Predicts.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim 7 Days of $50 Bonuses

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Offers Last Verified On June 24, 2026

New FanDuel customers have a unique opportunity to cash in on the platform’s latest welcome offer during the group stage of the FIFA World Cup. By simply placing a minimum $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, users will receive $350 in bonus bets to use on future matchups. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete freedom to back a heavy favorite or take a swing on an underdog without any restrictions on your initial bet.

This lucrative offer is perfectly timed for a packed international schedule and can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matches rather than being restricted to a single game. Whether you want to analyze the odds for Canada’s clash with Switzerland, back Brazil taking on Scotland, or dive into other exciting fixtures like Mexico facing Czechia and Qatar battling Bosnia and Herzegovina, this promotion provides maximum flexibility. As long as you are a first-time user, you can get started on any game across the entire tournament slate.

The FanDuel Predicts offer is a straightforward opportunity. Set up a new account to unlock a $25 bonus. That is all it takes to hit the ground running with this offer.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Switzerland vs. Canada SUI +145 / Draw +190 / CAN +230 Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar BIH -290 / Draw +450 / QAT +650 Scotland vs. Brazil SCO +900 / Draw +460 / BRA -340 Morocco vs. Haiti MAR -599 / Draw +600 / HTI +1500 Czechia vs. Mexico CZE +270 / Draw +280 / MEX -110 South Africa vs. Korea Republic RSA +470 / Draw +290 / KOR -160

With six matches spread across the slate, you have plenty of options to activate your FanDuel promo. If you are looking for action to use your $5 bet on, here are a few standout angles based on recent team performance and statistical trends:

Over 2.5 Goals in Switzerland vs. Canada (+126): Canada’s offense is red-hot, having scored seven times in two games, largely thanks to Jonathan David’s three goals. Switzerland has also been highly productive with five goals, led by Johan Manzambi’s two goals. Given the offensive firepower on both sides, backing a high-scoring affair presents tremendous value.

Canada’s offense is red-hot, having scored seven times in two games, largely thanks to Jonathan David’s three goals. Switzerland has also been highly productive with five goals, led by Johan Manzambi’s two goals. Given the offensive firepower on both sides, backing a high-scoring affair presents tremendous value. Brazil Moneyline (-340) vs. Scotland: While laying heavy juice is not always the preferred strategy, Brazil has been dominant, scoring four goals and conceding just one. Star forward Vinicius Junior is already filling up the stat sheet with two goals and an assist. Going up against a Scotland squad that has netted just a single goal via John McGinn, Brazil serves as a highly reliable anchor for any bet.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. No promo code needs to be typed in during registration. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account by providing the required identity verification information. This offer is strictly for new customers. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your digital wallet. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Place a minimum $5 real-money wager on any available market. To fulfill the terms of the offer, you must continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. Enjoy Unrestricted Betting: There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete freedom to back a heavy favorite or take a flyer on a massive underdog. Collect Your Bonus: After completing the 7-day betting requirement, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets. All users will receive their bonus bets within 72 hours of the final bet settlement.

Sign up with FanDuel Predicts on an Android or iOS device. New players will have the chance to start making trades on a wide range of markets with this $25 sign-up bonus.