FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus for World Cup + $25 Predicts Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to qualify for a $350 sportsbook bonus along with a $25 prediction offer. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you want to wager on intriguing matchups, such as France taking on Iraq, Senegal facing Norway, or Algeria battling Jordan, or any other match this week, this new-user-exclusive promotion provides the perfect way to build your betting bankroll. Plus, these bonus bets offer ultimate flexibility, allowing you to seamlessly pivot to other active markets, including the daily MLB slate, once they hit your account.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup: Score $375 in Bonuses

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 22, 2026

New FanDuel customers can unlock a massive reward by taking advantage of the latest welcome offer during this packed World Cup schedule. By placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, eligible users will receive $350 in bonus bets. The best part of this promotion is its flexibility—you are not locked into betting on just one game. You can apply your qualifying wagers to any matchup on the multi-game slate, whether you are backing France against Iraq, taking a stance on Norway versus Senegal, or predicting the outcome of Jordan’s clash with Algeria.

Furthermore, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means you can play it safe with a heavy favorite or take a chance on a longshot without worrying about minimum odds restrictions. As long as you are a new user and meet the daily $5 betting threshold, the $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, giving you plenty of firepower to wager on the rest of the soccer action.

Monday World Cup Action

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) France vs. Iraq -1493 / +1200 / +3300 O 3.5 (-122) / U 3.5 (+100) Norway vs. Senegal +125 / +230 / +220 O 2.5 (-106) / U 2.5 (-114) Jordan vs. Algeria +500 / +330 / -195 O 2.5 (-110) / U 2.5 (-110)

If you are looking for places to deploy your first $5 wager, the featured slate offers plenty of intriguing angles backed by the data. Norway at +125 on the moneyline against Senegal is an appealing option. The Norwegians scored four goals in their first match, led by star striker Erling Haaland, who already has two goals on four shots on target. With Senegal conceding three goals in their opener, Norway’s attack will present a massive challenge.

Another strong look is the Over 3.5 (-122) in the France vs. Iraq clash. Backed by a massive 88.3% win probability, France boasts an attack firing on all cylinders with Kylian Mbappe (two goals) and Bradley Barcola (one goal) leading the charge. Meanwhile, Iraq’s defense struggled mightily in their first outing by conceding four goals, though forward Aymen Hussein did manage to find the back of the net to give them some attacking momentum.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started with this massive welcome promotion is quick and straightforward. Best of all, there is absolutely no promo code necessary to be entered during the sign-up process to claim your reward. Simply follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Sign Up: Create a new account by registering with FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit Funds: Once your account is successfully verified, link a valid payment method and make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the World Cup betting markets (or explore MLB odds) and place your first cash wager. There is no odds limit for the first real-money wager, meaning you are completely free to back a heavy favorite or take a swing on an underdog. Keep Betting: To unlock the full promotional value, you need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. Claim Your Bonus: After fulfilling the daily $5 requirement for seven days, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets to build your bankroll.

Sign up with FanDuel Predicts using the right links on this page. From there, new users will have $25 in bonsues to use on the World Cup or any other available market.