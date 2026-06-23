FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 Bonus, $25 Predictions Offer for MLB, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer to unlock a $350 sportsbook onus along with a $25 bonus with FanDuel Predicts. Click here to start signing up.

With a thrilling multi-game schedule featuring England taking on Ghana, Panama hosting Croatia, and Colombia facing Congo DR, there is no shortage of action on the pitch. This new-user exclusive can be applied to any of the exciting international matchups on the board, as well as any other World Cup fixture throughout the week, giving first-time bettors the perfect opportunity to build their bankroll during the tournament.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup: Score $375 in Bonuses

New FanDuel customers can unlock a highly rewarding welcome bonus by placing a qualifying wager on any upcoming World Cup fixture. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: simply bet $5 a day for seven consecutive days, and you will receive $350 in bonus bets. Additionally, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete flexibility to back a heavy favorite or take a chance on a longshot underdog without any restrictions.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Predicts will have access to a $25 bonus. Simply create an account to unlock this offer. From there, start making predictions on the World Cup or any other sport.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) England vs. Ghana -599 / +600 / +1600 2.5 (O: -180 / U: +146) Panama vs. Croatia +600 / +340 / -210 2.5 (O: -148 / U: +120) Colombia vs. Congo DR -190 / +300 / +550 2.5 (O: +116 / U: -142)

With three matchups on the World Cup slate, bettors have multiple exciting avenues to apply their $5 qualifying wagers.

For our best bets, backing Croatia on the moneyline (-210) against Panama offers a solid angle. Croatia has deep attacking talent, highlighted by Petar Musa, who already has a goal this tournament. Panama, meanwhile, has yet to find the back of the net after being shut out in their opening fixture.

Another compelling play is the Over 2.5 total (+116) in the matchup between Colombia and Congo DR. Colombia’s offense is clicking, with standout Luis Diaz already recording a goal and an assist. Congo DR has also proven they can score, thanks to a goal from Yoane Wissa, making this an appealing high-value target for a high-scoring affair.

If you prefer to back a heavy favorite, England (-599) against Ghana is the logical choice. Striker Harry Kane leads the English attack with two goals, making him a prime candidate to generate offense once again.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this generous welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration. To unlock your $350 bonus and get in on the World Cup action, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by completing the standard sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, fund it with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: To satisfy the promotion requirements, wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, so you have complete freedom to back heavy favorites or take a swing on longshot underdogs across any market. Receive Your Bonus: After successfully completing your seven days of qualifying wagers, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets. All users will receive their Bonus Bets directly into their accounts within 72 hours of the final bet settlement.

With no promo code required and complete flexibility on the odds, activating this FanDuel offer is the perfect way for new users to build their bankroll throughout the World Cup tournament. New players can sign up with FanDuel Predicts via the App Store or Google Play Store.