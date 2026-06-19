England’s last-wicket grit defies New Zealand to cut Oval deficit to 100 runs

LONDON (AP) — Nos. 9 and 11 batters Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker frustrated New Zealand and reduced England’s deficit…

LONDON (AP) — Nos. 9 and 11 batters Matthew Fisher and Sonny Baker frustrated New Zealand and reduced England’s deficit on the third morning of The Oval test on Friday.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry claimed a five-wicket haul thanks to three sharp catches in the first 35 minutes. England was 238-9 then and New Zealand would have expected to be batting long before lunch.

But Fisher, in his second test, and Baker, on debut, with no test runs between them, stubbornly refused to follow the script. Their every run was cheered on by a packed, sun-baked crowd.

Fisher led with 48 of their 53 runs together but Baker resisted 35 deliveries for his 4. On the 36th, Baker edged Kyle Jamieson to second slip five minutes before lunch and England’s first innings was finally over at 291, trailing New Zealand by, still, a healthy 100 runs.

When the last pair of Fisher and Baker started together, England was 153 behind. To that point, New Zealand had exceeded expectations.

Jordan Cox added five runs to his overnight 22 then was out trying to casually flick Henry past Tom Latham at midwicket. As England’s last senior batter, Cox’s soft dismissal seemed to be a serious blow to getting close to New Zealand’s total.

Only the England tail was left.

Jofra Archer was out to an incredible catch by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell up at the stumps, and Josh Tongue was caught on a second attempt, one-handed, by Nathan Smith falling backwards.

Henry, New Zealand’s senior seamer, was reduced by back spasms to a spectator in the first test at Lord’s but roared back here with his seventh test 5-for, and sixth 5-for in his last 12 tests.

Fisher almost ran himself and Baker out early in their stand but settled. His sixth boundary brought up his fifty off 77 balls and drew the crowd to their feet 10 minutes before lunch. He was stranded there when Baker gave Jamieson his first wicket of the innings.

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