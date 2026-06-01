DraftKings Promo Code Upgrades to $200 Bonus for NBA Finals, MLB, Stanley Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the brand-new DraftKings promo code welcome offer to capitalize on tonight’s busy MLB slate, Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals this week. Bet just $5 on games like Rangers vs. Cardinals, Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and more to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to register.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly

Before locking in your projections for tonight’s games, here is the structural breakdown of the DraftKings welcome offer available to new users.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On June 1, 2026

Understanding The DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly

For new DraftKings customers analyzing tonight’s MLB markets, this sign-up offer provides immediate utility. Whether you back the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, or any other club taking the diamond, you will secure $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $5 wager. Unlike standard promotions that require a winning ticket, the outcome of your initial $5 bet does not matter—the bonus is guaranteed. To properly qualify for the offer, ensure your first bet is placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

This $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. From an analytical standpoint, this structure allows bettors to diversify their risk across multiple matchups rather than concentrating their entire bonus on a single game outcome. These bonus bets carry a seven-day expiration window, offering ample time to evaluate pitching matchups and advanced metrics throughout the week’s baseball schedule.

DraftKings MLB Monday Odds

Here are the current moneyline odds and run totals for tonight’s prominent MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) Texas Rangers @ St. Louis Cardinals Rangers (-125) / Cardinals (+104) 7.5 New York Mets @ Seattle Mariners Mets (+110) / Mariners (-132) 7.5 Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks Dodgers (-168) / Diamondbacks (+139) 9

Matchups To Watch

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks The Dodgers (38-21) enter Chase Field as road favorites against the Diamondbacks (31-27) in a matchup featuring the highest run total on the board (9). Los Angeles hands the ball to Emmet Sheehan, who carries a 4.70 ERA over 51.2 innings pitched. Arizona counters with Eduardo Rodriguez, who has provided excellent run prevention this year with a 2.31 ERA across 66.1 innings. At the plate, keep an eye on Shohei Ohtani. The designated hitter anchors the Dodgers’ lineup, producing a .280 average and 10 home runs through 207 at-bats, making him a prime target for player prop considerations.

Texas Rangers @ St. Louis Cardinals For bettors favoring a tighter pitching duel, the Rangers and Cardinals offer strong underlying metrics. Texas sends veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound, who has posted a 3.77 ERA while generating an elite 10.559 strikeouts per nine innings across 59.2 frames. St. Louis answers with Michael McGreevy, who owns a highly efficient 2.98 ERA through 60.1 innings of work. Offensively, Texas third baseman Josh Jung is delivering a highly productive campaign with a .316 batting average and 7 homers, perfectly matching the 7 home runs produced by Cardinals standout Alec Burleson (.281 AVG).

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Executing this welcome offer is a streamlined process, and no promo code is required to claim your guaranteed bonus. To secure your $200 in bonus bets before the first pitch, follow these sequential steps:

Create an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page here. Register a new account by providing standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, proceed to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your DraftKings account using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods, including online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit card. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse tonight’s MLB markets and place a first bet of at least $5 on any matchup on the slate, such as the Dodgers or Diamondbacks. Claim Your Bonus: Because the outcome of your wager does not matter, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets the moment your $5 bet is placed, alongside any cash winnings if your initial bet ultimately hits.

By following these exact steps, you establish a mathematically sound position to leverage tonight’s MLB action with a significantly bolstered bankroll.