DraftKings Promo Code Scores $200 Instant MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the DraftKings promo code here and unlock $200 in bonus bets when you place a $5 bet on any MLB game, the NBA Finals and more.

DraftKings Promo Code For $200 Bonus Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified On June 4th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your $5 Wager, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Available exclusively to new DraftKings customers, this promotional structure requires a tactical approach. To activate the offer, users must sign up, deposit funds, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. This instantly unlocks the $200 bonus offer.

DraftKings distributes the $200 payout as eight individual $25 bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings. This fractional distribution grants bettors the flexibility to diversify their action across multiple MLB matchups and more over a one-week period. Be sure to deploy your bonus capital promptly, as these bonus bets will expire 7 days after issuance.

DraftKings MLB Markets Tonight

Evaluating the implied probabilities of today’s slate is the first step toward securing your bonus bets. Here is a look at the current moneyline odds and totals (Over/Under) for the upcoming matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Braves -218 / Blue Jays +178 7.5 Athletics at Chicago Cubs Cubs -136 / Athletics +113 10.5 Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Dodgers -137 / D-backs +114 9

Matchup Spotlight: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks The Los Angeles Dodgers project as moneyline favorites on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A high 9-run game total indicates oddsmakers expect significant offensive output, making the player prop market a prime target for bettors. Shohei Ohtani represents a high-probability option; the two-way superstar enters the contest generating an elite .941 OPS, backed by 33 RBIs and 26 extra-base hits. Conversely, the Diamondbacks counter with Corbin Carroll, who is efficiently producing at the plate with a .908 OPS and 29 RBIs. Given these advanced production numbers, targeting offensive props in this high-leverage environment is a logical move.

Matchup Spotlight: Blue Jays vs. Braves In Atlanta, the Braves are positioned as heavy home favorites against the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt Olson anchors the middle of the Braves’ lineup with a .910 OPS, 36 extra-base hits, and 46 RBIs, making Atlanta a strong mathematical candidate for your initial qualifying wager to unlock the welcome bonus. With a suppressed game total of 7.5 runs, Toronto faces a steep uphill climb as a road underdog. To overcome the probability gap in a tighter scoring affair, the Blue Jays require peak efficiency from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose .768 OPS and 24 RBIs must translate into immediate run production against Atlanta’s pitching staff.

Applying Bonus Bets To Golden Knights-Hurricanes, Knicks-Spurs

Once your initial MLB wager is placed, the resulting $200 in bonus bets is not restricted solely to the baseball diamond. Bettors can strategically allocate their eight $25 bonus bets across other major sports markets. Diversifying your betting portfolio allows you to target optimal lines and leverage high-value player props or point spreads in these marquee championship series, ensuring you extract maximum value before your bonus bets hit their 7-day expiration.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer Today

Claiming this welcome offer is a streamlined process, and no manual promo code is required at checkout. To secure your position and activate the offer ahead of the first pitch, execute the following steps: