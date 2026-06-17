DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus for Portugal-DR Congo, England-Croatia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to capitalize on the World Cup action can use the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

Wednesday’s action features exciting group-stage matchups like England vs. Croatia, Portugal vs. Congo DR, and Ghana vs. Panama. Eligible bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook can simply sign up, bet $5, and get $200 in bonus bets regardless of the final score.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup: Score $200 Bonus

Before placing your wagers on these massive international fixtures—whether you are backing England against Croatia or tuning into Portugal vs. Congo DR—review the core details of this exclusive signup bonus below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2026

To activate the DraftKings promo code, simply sign up and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back England as they face Croatia, or look toward the later matchup featuring Colombia against Uzbekistan, you will receive $200 in bonus bets guaranteed, no matter what the outcome of your initial wager happens to be.

Instead of a single lump sum, the $200 reward is conveniently distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This setup gives you the flexibility to spread your wagers across multiple fixtures, such as using one bonus bet on Portugal against Congo DR and another on Ghana’s showdown with Panama. While this welcome offer is perfectly suited for international soccer, new users can also use their bonus bets on the ongoing MLB season.

Wednesday World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The current World Cup slate features four highly anticipated matches as eight different nations open their group-stage campaigns. Bettors can take advantage of the DraftKings promo code to wager on any of these exciting fixtures, highlighted by a marquee clash between England and Croatia. With every team on the schedule looking to secure their first three points of the tournament, these matchups carry massive implications for the early group stage standings.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Portugal vs Congo DR -370 +475 +1200 O 2.5 (-130) / U 2.5 (+105) England vs Croatia -145 +275 +425 O 2.5 (+110) / U 2.5 (-135) Ghana vs Panama +135 +220 +225 O 2.5 (+135) / U 2.5 (-165) Uzbekistan vs Colombia +850 +390 -270 O 2.5 (-115) / U 2.5 (-110)

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Unlocking this guaranteed World Cup bonus is a quick and straightforward process, and no manual promo code is necessary to enter. To claim your reward before the next kickoff, follow these basic steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5.

Whether your initial $5 bet wins, loses, or ends in a draw, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets as soon as the wager is placed. You can then use your newly acquired bonus funds to back any of the international squads taking the pitch throughout the tournament.