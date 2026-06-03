DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Finals Instant Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can unlock a massive welcome offer ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals by utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up here and place a simple $5 wager to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your bet. You don’t need a code when you use our links.

DraftKings Promo Code for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

As someone who has been in the trenches placing these bets for years, I can tell you that this welcome offer—exclusively for new DraftKings customers—is one of the best ways to build your bankroll for the NBA Finals. All you have to do is sign up and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the game. Once your bet is locked in, DraftKings instantly rewards you with $200 in bonus bets. The best part? You get this bonus whether your initial wager wins or loses.

Your $200 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it gives us plenty of flexibility to spread our wagers across different totals or props on the NBA slate. Just remember, these bonus funds are valid for up to a week and will expire after seven days if left unused in your account.

Once you are set up with your welcome offer, there is even more value waiting for you. DraftKings allows customers to use a profit boost on a 3+ leg same-game parlay. This is exactly how we move beyond simple straight bets. Taking those bonus bets and combining them with a boosted same-game parlay is a fantastic strategy to chase a bigger payout with confidence.

Odds and Analysis for the Knicks vs. Spurs

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-107) -4.5 (-113) Moneyline +155 -186 Total Points Over 218.5 (-109) Under 218.5 (-111)

When we look at the morning line and dig into the statistical matchup, both squads have been incredibly effective during this postseason run. The New York Knicks enter the series boasting a commanding Net Rate of 19.5 and have completely dominated the glass, grabbing 55.9% of available rebounds. Meanwhile, the hometown San Antonio Spurs have posted a strong Net Rate of 11.7 alongside a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.7%.

From a handicapping perspective, I am looking closely at recent betting trends to find our edge. If you are backing the visitors, you have a real chance to capitalize on recent history: the San Antonio Spurs are 0-3 against the spread versus the New York Knicks over their last three meetings.

On the total points front, scoring could prove difficult. The “under” looks appealing when you consider that the “over” has hit in just one of the New York Knicks’ last six games when facing top-10 scoring defenses. I am absolutely factoring these angles into my own wagers tonight.

Easy Steps to Unlock the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Unlocking this massive welcome offer ahead of the showdown between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is a simple, straightforward process. You do not even need to type in a manual DraftKings promo code to claim your reward. Just follow these easy steps so we can get right into the action:

Register for an Account: Navigate to the DraftKings platform here and sign up as a new user. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier. Make a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods, such as online banking, debit cards, or PayPal. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded, find the NBA betting markets for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game. Place a real-money wager of at least $5.

The second your $5 bet is submitted, the activation is complete. DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, completely independent of whether your first bet wins or loses.

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