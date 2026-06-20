DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services To take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer, new customers simply need to register and place a $5 wager on any World Cup game to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to start signing up.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the World Cup this weekend. Furthermore, if you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio, DraftKings offers extensive daily MLB markets, allowing you to easily pivot your bonus bets from the soccer pitch to the baseball diamond.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code

Whether you are looking to wager on Germany vs. Ivory Coast, Ecuador vs. Curacao, or Tunisia vs. Japan, the latest DraftKings promo provides an ideal way to build your bankroll. Review the details below to claim your bonus bets before the action begins:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 20, 2026

Only new DraftKings customers are eligible to unlock this high-value welcome offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup slate. To claim the promotion, simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back Germany against Ivory Coast, take Ecuador to defeat Curacao, or wager on Tunisia facing Japan, you will receive the bonus no matter what happens during the match. Even if your initial bet loses, DraftKings guarantees your reward.

Once your $5 wager is placed, your account will instantly be credited with $200 in bonus bets. This bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you the tactical flexibility to spread your wagers across multiple World Cup matches, or even allocate a few to the MLB slate if a particular baseball matchup catches your eye. It is important to note that these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days, so be sure to deploy them while the tournament is in full swing.

World Cup Odds

The World Cup group stage continues with an intriguing slate of matches, featuring tournament heavyweights and teams desperate for crucial points. Three exciting fixtures headline the schedule, providing the perfect opportunity to use your DraftKings promo code. Both Germany and Ivory Coast enter their matchup looking to build on opening-game victories, while Ecuador, Curacao, Tunisia, and Japan are all seeking positive results to keep their knockout round hopes alive.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Germany vs. Ivory Coast -200 +360 +550 O/U 2.5 (Over -170 / Under +135) Ecuador vs. Curacao -699 +750 +2000 O/U 2.5 (Over -165 / Under +130) Tunisia vs. Japan +600 +310 -190 O/U 2.5 (Over +110 / Under -135)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast: Both squads enter this marquee fixture in excellent form, having secured wins in their opening matches. Germany sits with three points and a dominant +6 goal differential after their first contest, while Ivory Coast also carries three points and a +1 differential. The winner will be in a prime position to advance to the knockout stages.

Both squads enter this marquee fixture in excellent form, having secured wins in their opening matches. Germany sits with three points and a dominant +6 goal differential after their first contest, while Ivory Coast also carries three points and a +1 differential. The winner will be in a prime position to advance to the knockout stages. Ecuador vs. Curacao: This clash features two teams searching for their first points of the tournament. Both Ecuador and Curacao suffered defeats in their openers, making this a pivotal match for any chance of progression. Ecuador is heavily favored on the moneyline at -699, presenting a clear statistical advantage.

This clash features two teams searching for their first points of the tournament. Both Ecuador and Curacao suffered defeats in their openers, making this a pivotal match for any chance of progression. Ecuador is heavily favored on the moneyline at -699, presenting a clear statistical advantage. Tunisia vs. Japan: Japan will look to secure a victory after opening their tournament with a draw and one point. They enter as -190 moneyline favorites against a Tunisia side that dropped its opening match and currently sits with zero points alongside a -4 goal differential.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your bonus ahead of the latest World Cup matchups is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to take advantage of this opportunity. Just follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus bets:

Register a New Account: Navigate to DraftKings and sign up by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and create your account. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is complete, fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the available World Cup odds and place your first bet of at least $5 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive Your Bonus: As soon as your qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly reward you with $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet goes on to win or lose.

With your bonus bets securely in your account, you are ready to dive into the rest of the soccer action, explore the MLB betting markets, and experience everything DraftKings has to offer.