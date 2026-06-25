DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for USA-Turkey, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile with the DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets when you wager $5 on any World Cup or MLB game today.

DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Betting Bonus

Getting started with this welcome offer is straightforward. Here is a quick breakdown of the core terms associated with the latest DraftKings sign-up bonus:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 25th, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this promotion requires a $5 qualifying wager on markets with odds of -500 or longer. From an analytical perspective, this is a strong bankroll-building opportunity. Whether you back the USA on the road against Turkiye or project a high-scoring outcome between Germany and Ecuador, your initial $5 bet does not need to win for the bonus to hit your account.

The $200 reward is distributed efficiently as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional payout allows bettors to spread their exposure across the rest of the World Cup slate. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you up to a week to find the optimal expected value throughout this premier soccer tournament.

DraftKings World Cup Thursday Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Ecuador vs Germany +380 +370 -165 O/U 2.5 Tunisia vs Netherlands +2200 +950 -900 O/U 3.5 Japan vs Sweden -110 +245 +320 O/U 2.5 Turkiye vs USA +285 +310 -115 O/U 2.5

Match Notes & Analysis

Germany at Ecuador: Germany (2-0-0) boasts a tournament-best +7 goal differential. Having already secured a playoff berth, they look to sustain optimal form against an Ecuador squad (0-1-1) searching for its first victory.

Germany (2-0-0) boasts a tournament-best +7 goal differential. Having already secured a playoff berth, they look to sustain optimal form against an Ecuador squad (0-1-1) searching for its first victory. USA at Turkiye: Later, USA (2-0-0) mirrors Germany’s success with an unblemished record, a guaranteed playoff spot, and a +5 goal differential. They face a Turkiye side (0-2-0) struggling to generate offense, having yet to record a point or a goal in the competition.

Later, USA (2-0-0) mirrors Germany’s success with an unblemished record, a guaranteed playoff spot, and a +5 goal differential. They face a Turkiye side (0-2-0) struggling to generate offense, having yet to record a point or a goal in the competition. Netherlands at Tunisia: The Netherlands (1-0-1) hold four points and are positioned to build momentum tonight. They match up against a porous Tunisia defense (0-2-0) that has conceded nine goals, resulting in a bleak -8 goal differential.

The Netherlands (1-0-1) hold four points and are positioned to build momentum tonight. They match up against a porous Tunisia defense (0-2-0) that has conceded nine goals, resulting in a bleak -8 goal differential. Sweden at Japan: Japan (1-0-1) looks to leverage its +4 goal differential. Sweden (1-1-0) requires a positive result to improve their standing and keep their knockout round hopes alive.

Expand Your Action: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to diversify your portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, the DraftKings promo code and your subsequent bonus bets can also be applied to today’s Major League Baseball schedule. Finding an edge in daily baseball markets—whether through player props or moneyline value—is a good recipe for success. Today’s notable MLB matchups include:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

Sign Up With the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started is a breeze, and no manual promo code is necessary to claim this reward. Simply follow these straightforward steps: