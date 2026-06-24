DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Massive World Cup Wednesday

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This DraftKings promo code offer provides all new users with a $200 bonus to use instantly for all World Cup action today, across six games. Get started here.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup

Before placing your first wager on today’s exciting World Cup slate—whether you are backing Switzerland against Canada or looking for value in the highly anticipated Brazil vs. Scotland matchup—review the details of the welcome offer below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 24th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

We’ve seen time and time again how crucial a padded bankroll is when navigating the daily grinds of an international tournament. New DraftKings customers have a phenomenal opportunity to build exactly that for today’s FIFA World Cup slate. By registering and placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on odds of -500 or longer, you will unlock $200 in bonus bets no matter what the final whistle brings. Whether your first bet cashes, loses, or ends in a draw, you will receive the bonus guaranteed.

This $200 reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to spread your action, hunt for market inefficiencies, and back multiple longshots across the World Cup fixtures. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so you will have up to a week to use them before they disappear from your account. This offer is strictly reserved for new DraftKings customers ready to gain an analytical edge during the tournament.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s packed FIFA World Cup slate features six pivotal matches as teams battle for crucial points and positioning in the group stage. With heavyweights like Brazil and Mexico in action, alongside high-stakes undefeated clashes like Switzerland vs. Canada, there is plenty of value on the board to utilize your DraftKings promo code.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Switzerland vs Canada +140 +205 +235 O 2.5 (+110) / U 2.5 (-140) Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar -265 +425 +700 O 2.5 (-170) / U 2.5 (+140) Scotland vs Brazil +850 +450 -310 O 2.5 (-125) / U 2.5 (+100) Morocco vs Haiti -526 +600 +1500 O 2.5 (-185) / U 2.5 (+150) Czechia vs Mexico +270 +285 -105 O 2.5 (-105) / U 2.5 (-120) South Africa vs Korea Republic +450 +295 -150 O 2.5 (+100) / U 2.5 (-125)

Odds as of June 24, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Switzerland vs. Canada: We put a lot of stock in goal differential this early in the tournament, and Canada enters with a massive +6 margin (seven goals for, one against). Both squads are undefeated and sitting on four points, with Switzerland bringing strong form (one win, one draw) into the clash. Canada’s offensive output presents serious value at plus money.

We put a lot of stock in goal differential this early in the tournament, and Canada enters with a massive +6 margin (seven goals for, one against). Both squads are undefeated and sitting on four points, with Switzerland bringing strong form (one win, one draw) into the clash. Canada’s offensive output presents serious value at plus money. Scotland vs. Brazil: Brazil (four points, +3 goal differential) is predictably priced as a heavy -310 moneyline favorite. Scotland (three points) is coming off a mixed run of form (one win, one loss) and will need a monumental defensive effort to stifle a Brazilian side that has already netted four goals. It does stand to reason that betting the heavy juice on Brazil lacks value, making the total a much more appealing angle.

Brazil (four points, +3 goal differential) is predictably priced as a heavy -310 moneyline favorite. Scotland (three points) is coming off a mixed run of form (one win, one loss) and will need a monumental defensive effort to stifle a Brazilian side that has already netted four goals. It does stand to reason that betting the heavy juice on Brazil lacks value, making the total a much more appealing angle. Czechia vs. Mexico: Mexico aims to maintain its perfect record (two wins, six points) and a spotless defense that has yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. They face a Czechia squad searching for its first victory after recording one draw and one loss. Mexico’s defensive stability entirely justifies their current consensus odds.

Mexico aims to maintain its perfect record (two wins, six points) and a spotless defense that has yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. They face a Czechia squad searching for its first victory after recording one draw and one loss. Mexico’s defensive stability entirely justifies their current consensus odds. Morocco vs. Haiti: Morocco is looking to capitalize against a Haiti team that has struggled mightily out of the gate. Haiti enters the match with zero points, zero goals scored, and four conceded across their first two matches, making Morocco a massive -526 favorite. When evaluating futures prices and group stage survival, Morocco is a must-play anchor in today’s parlays.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. The best part is that no promo code is necessary to type in to claim your reward. Simply follow the steps below before the Eastern Time kickoffs to secure your bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with DraftKings by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Once your registration is complete, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ highly secure banking methods (such as online banking, PayPal, or a major credit/debit card) to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. You can place this initial bet on any matchup—whether you want to back Korea Republic against South Africa, take Qatar as a live longshot to upset Bosnia and Herzegovina, or choose any other game on the slate.

As soon as your $5 wager is confirmed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, allowing you to stay in the action and hunt for value throughout the entire World Cup tournament.