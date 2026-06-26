DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for France-Norway, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register a new profile with the DraftKings promo code offer here, you will unlock a $200 bonus offer when you wager $5 on any World Cup or MLB matchup today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Betting Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 26th, 2026

New DraftKings customers have access to a straightforward, low-risk welcome offer for the current FIFA World Cup tournament. By creating an account and placing a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer, bettors automatically trigger a $200 payout in bonus bets. This guaranteed return hits your account instantly, meaning the outcome of your initial wager—whether you back a heavy favorite like Belgium or take a flyer on an underdog—does not dictate your bonus eligibility.

From an analytical perspective, DraftKings optimizes this payout by distributing it as eight separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. This structure allows you to spread your exposure across multiple games on the World Cup slate, mitigating risk and allowing for a diversified betting strategy. Note that these bonus bets expire after seven days, providing a one-week window to identify the highest-value opportunities on the board.

DraftKings World Cup Promo Code Today

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Norway vs France +390 +360 -160 O/U 3.5 (O: +130 / U: -160) Uruguay vs Spain +475 +260 -145 O/U 2.5 (O: +120 / U: -150) Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia +170 +235 +170 O/U 2.5 (O: +110 / U: -135) New Zealand vs Belgium +1300 +650 -525 O/U 3.5 (O: -130 / U: +105)

Match Notes & Analysis

Norway vs France: This fixture pits two 2-0 squads against each other for optimal playoff positioning. France’s underlying metrics are formidable, featuring a +5 goal differential (6 goals for, 1 against). However, Norway counters with significant offensive firepower, generating 7 goals so far for a +4 differential. The high 3.5 total goals line directly reflects this expected offensive output from both sides.

This fixture pits two 2-0 squads against each other for optimal playoff positioning. France’s underlying metrics are formidable, featuring a +5 goal differential (6 goals for, 1 against). However, Norway counters with significant offensive firepower, generating 7 goals so far for a +4 differential. The high 3.5 total goals line directly reflects this expected offensive output from both sides. Uruguay vs Spain: Spain enters with a 1-1-0 record (1 win, 1 draw) anchored by a flawless defensive scheme. They have yet to concede a single goal in the tournament (4 goals for, 0 against). Uruguay, currently sitting on two points from consecutive draws, must find a way to break through Spain’s backline to secure their first victory.

Spain enters with a 1-1-0 record (1 win, 1 draw) anchored by a flawless defensive scheme. They have yet to concede a single goal in the tournament (4 goals for, 0 against). Uruguay, currently sitting on two points from consecutive draws, must find a way to break through Spain’s backline to secure their first victory. Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: This matchup features two squads desperate for three points. Cape Verde has registered two consecutive draws, while Saudi Arabia brings a concerning -4 goal differential into the contest following a draw and a loss.

This matchup features two squads desperate for three points. Cape Verde has registered two consecutive draws, while Saudi Arabia brings a concerning -4 goal differential into the contest following a draw and a loss. New Zealand vs Belgium: Heavily favored Belgium looks to jumpstart a sluggish offense. Despite their talent advantage, they have played to two consecutive low-scoring draws, netting just one goal and conceding one. They face a New Zealand squad (0 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss) that offers a potential bounce-back spot for the Belgian attack.

Additional Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

While soccer dominates the international stage today, bettors can also leverage their DraftKings account to wager on Major League Baseball. If the World Cup does not fit your strategies, today’s MLB schedule features several high-leverage division matchups suitable for your qualifying wager or subsequent bonus bets:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer requires a simple, step-by-step execution. Because the bonus is applied automatically to qualifying accounts, no manual promo code is needed during the registration process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus funds: