DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for France-Senegal, World Cup Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans can win $200 in bonuses instantly with any $5 bet on the World Cup using the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Click here to get in on the action.

With multiple World Cup games on the schedule, this exclusive promotion provides the perfect opportunity to jump into the action and guarantee a $200 bonus payout regardless of your initial bet’s outcome. DraftKings Sportsbook will raise the bar on the World Cup or any other game this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup: Get $200 Bonus

Before diving into the upcoming World Cup action, whether you are backing France against Senegal or predicting an Argentina victory over Algeria, it is important to understand how to maximize your signup bonus. Below is a quick overview of the current DraftKings welcome offer available to new players.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets

Once your initial $5 bet is placed, the $200 reward is paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This setup gives you plenty of flexibility to spread your wagers across the remainder of the World Cup slate or explore other exciting betting markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, meaning you have up to a week to use them before they are removed from your account.

Once your initial $5 bet is placed, the $100 reward is paid out as four individual $25 bonus bets. This setup gives you plenty of flexibility to spread your wagers across the remainder of the World Cup slate or explore other exciting betting markets. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, meaning you have up to a week to use them before they are removed from your account.

Use Your DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on the Upcoming Matches

The upcoming World Cup slate features an exciting trio of opening-round matchups as teams look to secure crucial early points in the group stage. Headlined by powerhouses like France and Argentina kicking off their tournament campaigns, the schedule offers a fantastic mix of star-studded rosters and intriguing underdog challengers. With every team currently sitting at zero points, these initial games will heavily impact the knockout round implications moving forward.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals France vs Senegal -215 +360 +600 O/U 2.5 (O -130 / U +105) Iraq vs Norway +1300 +600 -474 O/U 2.5 (O -165 / U +130) Argentina vs Algeria -225 +350 +700 O/U 2.5 (O -110 / U -115)

Looking to diversify your betting portfolio? The DraftKings welcome offer is not strictly limited to the soccer pitch. Bettors can also apply their initial $5 qualifying wager or their subsequent bonus bets to the MLB schedule. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the run line or predicting a high-scoring divisional clash, Major League Baseball provides plenty of excellent opportunities to utilize this guaranteed bonus while waiting for the next World Cup kickoff.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the upcoming World Cup matchups is a quick and seamless process. The best part is that there is absolutely no promo code necessary to enter during registration.

Follow these simple steps to unlock your guaranteed bonus and get in on the action:

Sign Up: Click through any of the promotional links on this page to be redirected directly to the DraftKings registration page. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your name, physical address, date of birth, and email). It is that straightforward. By following these steps, you will secure your $200 bonus before the opening kickoff even takes place. Enjoy the matches and remember to use your bonus bets within seven days. Place Your First Bet: Browse the World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Whether you are backing France, rooting for Norway, or taking Algeria to pull off an upset against Argentina, any $5 bet will do. It is that straightforward. By following these steps, you will secure your $200 bonus before the opening kickoff even takes place. Enjoy the matches and remember to use your bonus bets within seven days.

It is that straightforward. By following these steps, you will secure your $100 bonus before the opening kickoff even takes place. Enjoy the matches and remember to use your bonus bets within seven days.