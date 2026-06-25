Diamondbacks play the Cardinals leading series 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-36, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-36, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-6, 6.10 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-6, 3.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -134, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 42-36 overall and 22-19 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 32-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has a 41-39 record overall and a 17-22 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.29.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. JJ Wetherholt is 14 for 44 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .279 batting average, and has 17 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 14 for 39 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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