Cubs-Mets game postponed because of rain; team will play split doubleheader on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets was postponed because of a forecast…

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets was postponed because of a forecast of heavy rain on Monday.

The game will be made up as a day-night doubleheader Wednesday and the four-game series will begin Tuesday.

Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA) and Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26) were scheduled to start Monday before the game was postponed about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The Cubs will open the four-game series after also being rained out for the second straight day after their series finale on Sunday against Toronto was postponed.

Chicago has won six of its past nine games.

New York was swept by the Cubs in Chicago during its 12-game losing streak April 8-21. The Mets were outscored 21-5 in the final two games of a three-game series in Philadelphia over the weekend.

New York shortstop Francisco Lindor (strained calf) was scheduled to play a simulated game on Monday before it was canceled because of rain. He will play a minor league rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and the Mets will decide afterward if he will be activated from the injured list.

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