Congo DR 3, Uzbekistan 1

Uzbekistan 1 0 — 1 Congo DR 0 3 — 3 First Half_1, Uzbekistan, Shomurodov, (Mozgovoy), 10th minute. Second Half_2,…

Uzbekistan 1 0 — 1 Congo DR 0 3 — 3

First Half_1, Uzbekistan, Shomurodov, (Mozgovoy), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Congo DR, Wissa, (penalty kick), 68th; 3, Congo DR, Mayele, 78th; 4, Congo DR, Wissa, (Elia), 90th+1.

Goalies_Uzbekistan, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev, Utkir Yusupov; Congo DR, Lionel Mpasi, Matthieu Epolo, Timothy Fayulu.

Yellow Cards_Sadiki, Congo DR, 21st; Khusanov, Uzbekistan, 43rd; Mbuku, Congo DR, 45th+5; Nasrullaev, Uzbekistan, 48th; Moutoussamy, Congo DR, 62nd.

Referee_Felix Zwayer. Assistant Referees_Robert Kempter, Christian Dietz, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Alejandro Hernandez.

A_68,239.

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