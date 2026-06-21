Clark leads Indiana against Phoenix after 26-point game

Phoenix Mercury (5-12, 4-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (5-12, 4-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Caitlin Clark scored 26 points in the Indiana Fever’s 113-96 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever have gone 6-3 at home. Indiana scores 92.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Mercury are 3-6 on the road. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.4.

Indiana’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Phoenix allows. Phoenix’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Indiana has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 91.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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