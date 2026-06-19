Canada’s Ismaël Koné has surgery for 2 broken bones in leg from World Cup match against Qatar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné had surgery after breaking the tibia and fibula in his left…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné had surgery after breaking the tibia and fibula in his left leg at the World Cup.

The 24-year-old Koné, coming off his first season with Italian club Sassuolo, was hurt during a tackle from behind by Assim Madibo during the 51st minute of Thursday’s 6-0 win over Qatar.

The Canada Soccer Association said Friday that Koné had surgery on Thursday night.

Madibo received a red card. He apologized in person to Koné after the game.

“You can’t even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers,” Koné posted on Instagram.

“To Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into (an) assistant coach to support you from the sideline. I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me,” he added. “What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I’ll be back very soon and we’ll keep making more memories together.”

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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