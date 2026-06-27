Canada leads Atlanta against Seattle after 23-point outing

Atlanta Dream (12-6, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-15, 0-10 Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (12-6, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-15, 0-10 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Seattle Storm after Jordin Canada scored 23 points in the Dream’s 78-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

The Storm have gone 3-7 in home games. Seattle ranks fifth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 86.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Dream are 6-4 on the road. Atlanta has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seattle averages 79.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 82.7 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Seattle gives up.

The Storm and Dream match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Malonga is averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Storm. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Canada is averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 80.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 91.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Jordan Horston: out (foot), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Dream: Aaliyah Nye: day to day (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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