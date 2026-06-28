Caminero homers again, Rasmussen throws 6 shutout innings as Rays sweep Diamondbacks with 5-1 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, Drew Rasmussen threw six shutout innings…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero homered in a career-best fourth consecutive game, Drew Rasmussen threw six shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays finished a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 5-1 victory Sunday.

Cedric Mullins and Ben Williamson added solo home runs for Tampa Bay, which has won five consecutive games and went 7-3 on its homestand. The series sweep was the eighth of the season by the Rays.

Caminero has six home runs in during his four-game homer streak – including three against Kansas City on Thursday — and has seven in his last six games overall. A 463-foot shot to left-center field in the fifth inning on Sunday put Tampa Bay in front 4-0.

Rasmussen (7-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and hit two batters to finish June allowing a total of three runs allowed over 33 innings in five starts. Craig Kimbrel, Garrett Cleavinger and Trevor Martin combined to allow one run and two hits in relief.

Merrill Kelly (5-8) allowed five runs and eight hits for Arizona, which has lost six of eight. Ketel Marte hit a solo home run in the eighth to end the Rays’ shutout bid.

Caminero drove in the first run of the game with a base hit to bring in Yandy Díaz in the bottom of the first.

Mullins hit a solo shot and Díaz added a sacrifice fly in the second before leaving with a shoulder injury in the seventh.

Up next

Diamondbacks: Host San Francisco on Monday with RHP Ed Rodriguez (6-2, 2.27 ERA) scheduled to face the Giants RHP Tyler Mahle (1-7, 5.49).

Rays: At Kansas City on Tuesday with RHP Griffin Jax (3-5, 3.33) scheduled against Royals LHP Noah Cameron (4-5, 4.50).

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