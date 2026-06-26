Caminero and Mullens homer in the Rays’ 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Cedric Mullins connected in the…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Cedric Mullins connected in the seventh — both off Zac Gallen — and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Friday night.

Caminero hit a 427-foot shot to center in the first after Yandy Díaz walked and Jonathan Aranda was hit by a pitch. Caminero has 20 homers this season, five in the last four games.

In the seventh, Mullins had a solo shot for his seventh of the year. Gallen (3-7) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs.

Nick Martinez (7-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits but only one earned run. He struck out three and walked one.

Geraldo Perdomo hit a solo home run on the seventh pitch of the game for the Diamondbacks.

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RHP Jose Cabrera (0-0, 0.00 ERA) was set to make his second start of the season for Arizona on Saturday. The Rays had not announced a starter.

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