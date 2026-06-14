Brewers play the Phillies after Chourio’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (38-32, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-26, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (38-32, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-26, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (8-2, 1.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (7-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -120, Brewers +100; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jackson Chourio had four hits on Saturday in a 9-8 loss to the Phillies.

Milwaukee is 22-14 at home and 42-26 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 19-15 on the road and 38-32 overall. The Phillies have a 15-26 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 11 doubles, six home runs and 43 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Brewers. Chourio is 18 for 46 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has a .328 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 12 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Kyle Schwarber is 13 for 39 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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