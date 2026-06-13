Braves’ Spencer Strider goes on 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Saturday, less than 24 hours after the right-hander left his start against the New York Mets.

Manager Walt Weiss said Strider was flying back to Atlanta to undergo an MRI. He added Strider said the discomfort was more in his elbow than the shoulder.

“We’ll have more information — maybe later today or in the morning,” Weiss said before the middle game of the three-game series against the Mets.

Strider, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and had the UCL in his right elbow repaired with an internal brace in April 2024, was pulled after his velocity dipped while issuing a six-pitch walk to MJ Melendez leading off the fourth inning.

“The alarm bells went off when we started seeing the upper 80s with his fastball,” Weiss said following Friday night’s 7-5 loss.

Strider allowed six hits and a season-worst seven earned runs in three innings. He allowed three homers, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette in the second inning.

Strider was making his eighth start of the season for the first-place Braves after missing the first 34 games recovering from a strained left oblique. He is 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA this season.

Weiss said JR Ritchie, who threw five scoreless innings on Friday, will move into Strider’s rotation spot. Ritchie, whose scoreless relief stint was the longest by a Braves pitcher since Cristhian Martínez threw five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 26, 2011, made five starts for Atlanta earlier this season.

“He’s ready to go,” Weiss said. “So we’ll just plug him in there.”

To replace Strider on the active roster, the Braves recalled right-hander Anthony Molina from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Catcher Drake Baldwin, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Gwinnett on Saturday. Weiss said Baldwin, who has been sidelined since May 19 with a strained right oblique, is on pace to return during the homestand that begins Tuesday night.

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