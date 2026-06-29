Blue Jays OF Addison Barger shut down because of back injury, further delaying return

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger will be shut down for several more weeks because of a…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger will be shut down for several more weeks because of a stress reaction in his back, further delaying his return in an injury-plagued season.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Barger experienced back pain while hitting at the team’s spring training facility in Florida. Barger came to Toronto for an MRI, which revealed the stress reaction, a bone injury that leads to swelling and irritation.

Barger, out since May 10 because of a sore elbow, has played just nine games this season. He’s batting .045 with no homers and two RBIs.

He had one hit in eight games in March and April before missing 29 games because of a sprained left ankle.

Barger returned May 9 against the Angels. In the second inning that day, he caught Vaughn Grissom’s fly ball and threw home at 101.2 miles per hour to retire Jorge Soler for an inning-ending double play. It was the fastest throw on an outfield assist by any Blue Jays player since 2015, and the fastest in the majors this season.

Two days later, Barger went on the injured list with a sore elbow.

Barger had 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 135 games last season, helping Toronto reach the World Series.

He hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history in Game 1 against the Dodgers.

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