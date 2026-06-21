Blue Jays-Cubs has been postponed by rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ game at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather on…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ game at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed because of inclement weather on Sunday.

Toronto and Chicago were slated to play the finale of their weekend series. Chicago routed Toronto 16-2 on Friday, and the Blue Jays rallied for an 8-6 victory on Saturday.

The game was rescheduled for Aug. 6 at Wrigley Field.

Toronto has won four of five. It begins a 10-game homestand on Monday night against Houston.

Chicago opens a seven-game trip on Monday night at the New York Mets. The Cubs finish the road trip with a weekend series at NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is looking to continue his hot streak on the road. Crow-Armstrong is batting .412 (40 for 97) with 10 homers and 17 RBIs in his last 23 games.

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