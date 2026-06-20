Belgium winger Jérémy Doku out for World Cup match with Iran due to illness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Belgium’s Jérémy Doku will not play in his team’s World Cup match against Iran on Sunday…

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Belgium’s Jérémy Doku will not play in his team’s World Cup match against Iran on Sunday due to illness.

The Manchester City winger was ruled out Saturday by the Red Devils for the match at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area.

The speedy Doku started Belgium’s World Cup opener last Monday and played into the 86th minute of a 1-1 draw with Egypt. Doku reportedly left a practice early due to breathing issues during the week before the opening match.

Doku has been in the spotlight in recent days after telling reporters that he planned to leave the team if necessary for the birth of his first child during the World Cup. Doku’s wife is due in early July, during the knockout stages.

Belgium is 10th in FIFA’s world rankings, but it needs a strong result against Iran to stay on track to win its group after being held to that surprising draw by Egypt. The Red Devils finish group-stage play against New Zealand on Friday.

If the Red Devils win their group and their first knockout-round match, they would face the co-host U.S. on July 6 in the round of 16 if the Americans also win their first knockout-round match against a third-place team.

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